Wyss, Seabaugh lead locals at Young’s Dairy

YELLOW SPRINGS — Local runners finished fourth and fifth in their respective races Wednesday at the cold, windy, rainy Yellow Springs Invitational cross country meet at Young’s Dairy.

Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was fourth in the boys race while East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh was fifth in the girls race.

East Clinton coaches said their athletes continue to improve, despite poor weather conditions on the day.

In the junior high school races, Clinton-Massie runners joined Blanchester and East Clinton. Bryson Geyer of Massie was the first county boy to cross the line, finishing 46th. In the girls race, Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers was sixth overall in 13:37.4

SUMMARY

Oct 19, 2022

Yellow Springs Invitational

@Youngs Dairy

Boys Results

Teams

Team FCA 30 Carroll 58 Bellbrook 80 Fairborn 82 Miami Trace 145 East Clinton 191 Dominion Academy 192 East Dayton Christian 251 Bellefontaine 264 Calvary Christian 268 Stivers 326 Alter 327

Individuals

(1) Caleb Burton (fca) 16:32.3; (4) Drew Wyss (blan) 17:20.2; (25) Dylan Arnold (ec) 18:53.5; (65) Jacob George (ec) 20:41.3; (66) Nikolas Gates (ec) 20:47.8; (74) Jackson Seabaugh (ec) 21:01.1 PR; (77) Hayden Beiting (ec) 21:03.7; (110) Colton Brockman (ec) 22:32.1; (123) Elyon Hackmann (ec) 22:52.9; (163) Clive Johnson (ec) 33:02.5

–

Girls Results

Teams

FCA 17 Bellbrook 69 Dominion Academy 107 Carroll 112 Bellefontaine 123 Fairborn 246 Springfield Northwestern 156

Individuals

(1) Katie Rameriz (fca) 20:08.2; (5) Molly Seabaugh (ec) 20:39.9; (23) Kaylyn Deaton (ec) 23:51.3; (87) Kaci Grillot (blan) 30:22.6

–

JH Boys Results

Teams

Mason 15 Oakwood 54 FCA 111 Carroll 146 Springfield Northwestern 148 Dayton Christian 172 Yellow Springs 183 Xenia Warner 202 Princeton 218 East Clinton 290

Individuals

(1) Zachary Hayden (mason) 10:48.6; (46) Bryson Geyer (cm) 13:07.2; (77) Landen Kaun (ec) 14:20.7; (87) Landon Abt (blan) 14:47.1; (92) Joey Sweet (cm) 15:01.7; (111) Liam Glass (ec) 16:06.8; (119) Cayden Patton (cm) 16:49.7; (128) Ben Bates (ec) 17:34.7; (137) Eoin Hackman (ec) 20:07.7; (140) Wade Smith (ec) 20:52.3

–

JH Girls Results

Teams

Oakwood 34 Mason 43 FCA 118 Springfield Northwestern 122 Greenon 129 Miami Trace 138 Fairborn Baker 179 Clinton-Massie 238 Princeton 259 Alter 287

Individuals

(1) Isa Dunlap (oakwood) 12:31.1; (9) Hailey Myers (cm) 13:37.4; (81) Ryanne Newkirk (cm) 16:55.7; (94) Aisley Czaika (blan) 18:11.7; (105) Carly Hayes (cm) 18:45.6; (108) Allyson Wilson (cm) 19:01.6; (117) Madison Beitusch (ec) 21:27.1 PR; (123) Paige Geyer (cm) 27:30.5