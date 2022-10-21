Week 7 start/sit has familiar names on both sides

Start/Sit for Week 7

We made it to Week 7 of your Fantasy Football Season. Now not only do you have to navigate injuries but also the Bye Weeks (Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings). Let’s dive into Week 7 and hopefully I set you up for Fantasy Football success.

QB

Start: Dak Prescott vs Lions

Look you have waited for weeks to get Dak back in your lineups, you’re not going to leave him on the bench another week. Well then, it’s a good thing they also have an easier matchup. The Lions are the second worse team against the QB, allowing 22.9 Fantasy Points per game and 269.6 yards per game. In Week 4 they allowed Geno Smith to throw for 320 yards and 2 TDs.

Start: Jimmy Garoppolo vs Chiefs

Jimmy G is as steady as they come, he just goes out there and puts up solid numbers and doesn’t make mistakes. This week he gets the Kansas City Chiefs who are allowing 22.1 Fantasy Points per game to opposing QBs, and 286 yards and almost 3 TDs per game. You know the Chiefs put up points and the 49ers will have to put up points to keep up. You can start Jimmy G with confidence this week.

Sleepers: Jacoby Brissett vs Ravens, Matt Ryan vs Titans, Geno Smith vs Chargers

Sit: Jared Goff @ Cowboys

Goff has become a QB who you can start versus bad defenses, and you have to sit versus good ones. In Week 7, he gets a good one in Dallas. Dallas is only allowing 13.4 Fantasy Points per game to the QB, and 201 yards and 1 TD per game. The last time we seen Goff he was shut out against the Patriots. I would look elsewhere for your streaming QB this week.

Sit: Trevor Lawrence vs Giants

The Giants have been a surprising team this season, which includes a surprising defense. Trevor Lawrence has been an average QB at best. The Giants are only allowing 14 points per game to opposing QBs, 200 yards and 1 TD per game. Don’t start Lawrence unless it’s an emergency.

RB

Start: Josh Jacobs vs Texans

Jacobs has had a great season and this week he comes off the bye and right into a matchup against the worst team against the run. In 5 games played, Jacobs is the #5 RB in points per game with 19.4 and the Texans are dead last in points per game allowed with 27.6. Any way you cut it; Jacobs is a start this week.

Start: Ezekiel Elliot vs Lions

Zeke hasn’t been special all season, he is the 25th RB in PPR scoring, but this week he gets his QB back and has a great matchup. The Lions are allowing 27.8 points per game and 127 yards on the ground per game. I think you can start Zeke this week.

Sleeper: Raheem Mostert at Dolphins; Melvin Gordon vs Jets; Dameon Pierce @ Raiders

Sit: D’Onta Foreman vs Buccaneers

Sit whoever is listed as the starter for the Panthers. They just traded away Christian McCaffrey and it looks like Foreman will take over as the lead back, but they are talking about using a “hot hand” approach. Also, the Bucs are the best team against the run, only allowing 14.4 points per game and 83 yards per game. Avoid this mess.

Sit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ 49ers

CEH has had a good season up to this point. He is 13th among RBs with 85 Fantasy Points and 14 points per game but he is facing the #2 defense against RBs in the 49ers. The 49ers are only allowing 14.9 points per game and only 67.2 rushing yards per game. Plus, CEH has been losing snaps to Jared McKinnon.

WR

Start: Alec Pierce @ Titans

Alec Pierce has seen his snap share keep going up. He seen a 65% snap share last week and for four weeks in a row he has put-up double-digit Fantasy Points. Last week he had 61 yards and TD. Look for more of the same against a Titans defense that is the worst in the league against WRs giving up 37.5 Fantasy Points per game to the position. You can start Alec Pierce against the Titans.

Start: George Pickens vs Dolphins

Pickens has been a favorite target of Kenny Pickett; his snap share has gone up every game that Pickett has started, and he has averaged over 7 targets a game. I think you can see that continue this week against a Dolphins secondary that is allowing 30.7 Fantasy Points per game to the WR position.

Sleeper: Alan Lazard vs Commanders; Gabriel Davis vs Steelers; Amari Cooper vs Ravens

Sit: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson @ Broncos

Since Zac Wilson has come back as the Jets starting QB, both of their numbers have dropped off. Moore was so upset he demanded a mid-week trade. He has been told he will be benched for this one. Their targets have basically been cut in half as WR Corey Davis gets most of the work. Now they come into Denver facing a Broncos defense that is leaving WRs in the dust only giving up 19.6 Fantasy Points to the position and only 124 yards per game. You can’t count on either one of these Jets WRs.

Sit: Robert Woods vs Colts

The last time the Titans played the Colts, Woods saw 4 targets and he caught all 4 and one for a TD but 4 targets isn’t ideal and makes him very TD dependent. I would leave Woods on the bench against a Colts team that is stingy against the WR, only allowing 20.4 Fantasy Points and 114 yards to WRs per game. I wouldn’t count on him this week either.

TE

Start: Gerald Everett vs Seahawks

The Seahawks have been bad against the TE position for a couple of years now and that continues this year. They are allowing 20.6 Fantasy Points to the position per game this season. Gerald Everett has had steady production in this Chargers offense this season, and he is TE #9 averaging 9.7 points per game. If you need 10 points from your TE, put Everett in your lineup.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst vs Falcons; Austin Hooper vs Colts; Dalton Schultz vs Lions

Sit: Logan Thomas vs Packers

Thomas has gotten a decent snap share 69% and 6+ targets per game but it’s not translating into solid production. Maybe that changes with Tyler Heinicke at QB but I don’t know if I want to risk it. The Commanders are facing a Packers defense that is only allowing 5.4 Fantasy Points and 28 yards per game to the TE position. I wouldn’t count on Logan Thomas this week.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

