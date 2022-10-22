Week 10 Final: Blanchester 46, East Clinton 12

LEES CREEK — Bryce Sipple scored the first three touchdowns of the game to lead Blanchester to a 46-12 win over East Clinton in the regular season finale at ECHS.

Blanchester is 7-3. East Clinton finishes its season at 2-8.

The Wildcats will play against next week when the official playoff announcements are made Sunday. For now, the Wildcats will play at either Purcell Marian or Summit Country Day in Week 11.

Blanchester has won seven straight in the series with East Clinton and holds a 13-10 edge over the last 23 seasons. East Clinton’s last win was 21-20 in 2015. The Astros won the first-ever meeting on Nov. 13, 1970 in Blanchester, 27-8.

The win gives Blanchester the outright SBAAC National Division championship, their third in the last five seasons.

Sipple, who scored all three touchdowns on the ground, had 133 yards rushing, as did quarterback Michael Mulvihill, who also passed for 138 yards and a touchdown. Chasen Allison led Blanchester with 13 tackles while Mulvihill had 10 and Ty Goodwin was in on nine.

SUMMARY

Oct 21, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 46 East Clinton 12

B^16^18^12^0^^46

EC^0^6^0^6^^12

SCORING

First Quarter

B: Bryce Sipple 5 yard run (Bryce Sipple run)

B: Bryce Sipple 35 yard run (Bryce Sipple run)

Second Quarter

B: Bryce Sipple 3 yard run (PAT Failed)

B: Sammy Roush 35 yard interception return (PAT Failed)

EC: Lukas Runk 4 yard run (PAT Failed)

B: Zack Musselman 32 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (PAT Failed)

Third Quarter

B: Michael Mulvihill 34 yard run (PAT Failed)

B: Wyatt Oberle 1 yard run (PAT Failed)

Fourth Quarter

EC: Dameon Williams 6 yard run (PAT Failed)

STATISTICS

Passing: B-Michael Mulvihill 9-17-0, 138 yards, 1 TD; Bryce Sipple 0-1-1; EC-Lukas Runk 3-12-1, 66 yards

Rushing: B (25-301) Michael Mulvihill 7-133-1, Bryce Sipple 13-133-3, Sebastian Smith 1-7-0, Wyatt Oberle 1-1-1, others 3-27-0; EC (35-105) Dameon Williams 16-60-1, Glenn Peacock 7-37-0, Lukas Runk 1-(-5), others 11-13-1

Receiving: B (9-138-1) Dustin Trace 2-41-0, Zack Musselman 2-36-1, Caleb Sears 1-35-0, Bryce Sipple 2-17-0, Dylan Creager 1-9-0, Dylan Short 1-0-0; EC (3-66) Adran Baker 1-18, Dameon Williams 1-3, others 1-45

Tackles: B-Chasen Allison 13, Michael Mulvihil 10, Ty Goodwin 9, Sebastian Smith 6, Cody Kidd 6; EC-Glenn Peacock 7, Dameon Williams 3, Landen Dunn 1

Interceptions: EC-Glenn Peacock

Fumble Recovery:

First Downs; B-17, EC-9

Penalty: B 1-5; EC 7-59

Photo by Kira Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_FB10_bSippleKK-1.jpg Photo by Kira Kidd