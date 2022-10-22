Week 10 Final: Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s win over Wilmington 28-7 Friday night at Alumni Field was a microcosm of the Falcons 2022 season.

It started bad, Wilmington grinding out a long touchdown drive to grab a 7-0 lead. The season started 0-4 and things looked bleak for head coach Dan McSurley and his defending Division IV state champions.

But then the game, and season, turned around. Massie won five of its last six games. The game ended with Massie scoring the final 28 points.

With the win, the Falcons are locked in to the No. 13 seed in Div. IV Region 20. They’ll likely play at Unioto or Bishop Fenwick in the first round next Friday.

Wilmington (5-5) also appears to be set at a No. 13 seed and will travel to Wapakoneta (9-1).

WHS scored on its opening drive, a 13-play, 87-yard ground hugging possession that ended with Caydn Denniston going in from the 15. Jonathan Custis point after made it 7-0.

Massie answered right back with Gabe McDowell taking care of business, first with a 73 yard jaunt and then a 5 yard run for the touchdown just 36 seconds after the WHS score. After the Ean McGuinness kick, it was 7-7.

From there, the defenses settled in for the next few drives. But Massie found its footing in the second quarter with a 10-play, 83-yard drive, aided by a 15-yard WHS penalty. Logan Chesser capped the drive with a 36-yard sprint around the end and Massie led 13-7.

Chesser scored again, this time after bobbling the second half kickoff. Once in his possession, the football made its way through the WHS coverage team and all the way to the end zone. At one time down 7-0, Massie now led 21-7 with Chesser’s two-point conversion.

The Massie defense halted the Hurricane on the ensuing possession. The Massie offense next embarked on a victory-sealing drive, a 10-play series that ended with Gavan Hunter muscling in to the end zone from the 1.

Wilmington had just 46 yards of offense in the second and third quarters while the Falcons were building their lead.

The two schools met six times from 1971 to 1976. They split the first two with Wilmington winning 24-6 in 1971 and Massie coming back with a 21-6 win in 1972. The next four games went to the Hurricane, the final three by a combined 121-0.

The teams didn’t meet again, though, until 2014 when both were members of the South Central Ohio League. In those three years, Massie came out on top in each one but the final two were thrillers — 29-28 in 2015 and 23-21 in 2016.

From there, however, the schools went to the SBAAC American Division and the Falcons dominated with wins by 48, 49, 39, 35 and 35 points.

SUMMARY

Oct 21, 2022

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 28 Wilmington 7

SCORING

CM^7^6^15^0^^28

W^7^0^0^0^^7

First Quarter

W: Caydn Denniston 15 yard run (Jonathan Custis PAT) 7:12

CM: Gabe McDowell 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:36

Second Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 36 yard run (PAT Failed) 4:09

Third Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 80 yard kickoff return (Logan Chesser run) 11:46

CM: Gavan Hunter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 4:33

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

STATISTICS

Passing: CM-No attempts; WIL-Aiden Price 5-10-0, 19 yards

Rushing: CM (37-261) Gavan Hunter 17-67, Brody Clutter 8-8, Gabe McDowell 6-85, Logan Chesser 5-79, Eli Muterspaw 1-11; WIL (45-244) Thad Stuckey 15-130, Cadyn Denniston 16-67, Aiden Price 7-18, Josh Snell 2-19

Receiving: CM none; WIL (5-19) Blaize Johnson 3-10, Michael Brown 2-9

Tackles: CM-Gavan Hunter 12.5, Ty Clutter 56, Brandon Updike 5 (1 for loss) Brodie Green 4.5 (1 for loss), Miles Theetge 3.5; Peyton Brewer 3.5, Gabe McDowell 3, Elijah Groh 3 (2 for loss), Tristan Trampler 3, Keegan Lamb 2.5, Brady Russell 2.5, Cooper Carmack 1, Adam Frisch 1, Logan Chesser 0.5, Nolan Phipps 0.5, Hunter Monds 0.5, Brightman Rodman 0.5; WIL-Josh Snell 9 (3 for loss), Bryson Schutte 4 (1 for loss), Michael Brown 4, Malachi Cumberland 4 (1 for loss), Chase Pickard 3, Zane Smith 3, Darrick Perdue 3 (2 for loss), Luke Achtermann 3, Jelani Hunter 2.5, Braxton Starkey 1, Elijah Stewart 0.5

Interceptions: None

Fumble Recovery: None

Penalty: CM 2-18; WIL 10-95

First Downs: CM-13, WIL-12

By Mark Huber

Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

