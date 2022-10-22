Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash award winners were Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award winners Chase Pickard of Wilmington and Gavan Hunter of Clinton-Massie; offensive players of the game Gabe McDowell of Clinton-Massie and Thad Stuckey of Wilmington; defensive players of the game Gavan Hunter of Clinton-Massie and Jelani Hunter of Wilmington; special teams players of the game Logan Chesser of Clinton-Massie and Josh Snell of Wilmington; and scout team players of the week were Jake Stephens of Wilmington and Marshall Hunter of Clinton-Massie.

Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash defensive players of the game were Gabe McDowell (8) of Clinton-Massie and Jelani Hunter (60) of Wilmington shown here with Kiwanis Club members David Burton and Kristie Harris along with Aktion Club member Jon Arrington.

Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash offensive players of the game Gabe McDowell (4) of Clinton-Massie and Thad Stuckey (26) of Wilmington shown here with Kiwanis Club members David Burton and Kristie Harris along with Aktion Club member Jon Arrington.

Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash scout team players of the week Marshall Hunter (62) of Clinton-Massie and Jake Stephens (12) of Wilmington shown here with Kiwanis Club members David Burton and Kristie Harris along with Aktion Club member Jon Arrington.

Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award winners Gavan Hunter (8) of Clinton-Massie and Chase Pickard (52) of Wilmington shown here with Kiwanis Club members David Burton and Kristie Harris along with Aktion Club member Jon Arrington.

Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash special teams players of the game Logan Chesser (6) of Clinton-Massie and Josh Snell (4) of Wilmington shown here with Kiwanis Club members David Burton and Kristie Harris along with Aktion Club member Jon Arrington.

Clinton-Massie team captains with the Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash trophy after Friday’s 28-7 win over Wilmington at Frank Irelan Field.