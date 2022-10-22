WHS, BHS, CM in playoffs but only Hurricane know opponent

Wilmington, Blanchester and Clinton-Massie will play this coming week in the OHSAA football playoffs.

Seeding and first-round matchups will be officially announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

For now, though, it appears Wilmington is the only team set with an opponent.

The Hurricane will be a 13 seed in Div. III Region 12 and will play at 4 seed Wapakoneta 7 p.m. Friday. According to Joe Eitel’s website, this matchup is set.

Clinton-Massie, who has made the playoffs each year since 2002, will continue with a Week 11 game but the opponent is not known.

Clinton-Massie is set as a 13 seed. With McNicholas playing Hamilton Badin tonight, the Falcons opponent won’t be known until after that game is complete. It could be either Fenwick (if McNicholas wins) or Unioto (if Badin wins).

The Wildcats are the 9 seed in Region 20 and will play again next week at either Purcell Marian or Summit Country Day in Week 11. Purcell and Summit play tonight with the winner being the 8 seed and the BHS opponent.

East Clinton was officially eliminated from the playoffs with Friday night’s loss to Blanchester.