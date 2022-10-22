Polar Bears outswim Quakers at ONU pool

ADA, Ohio — The Wilmington College swim teams lost to Ohio Northern University Friday night.

“While the team improved over last week, we fell short on some close races,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “Despite that, we had some people step up today with some nice swims. It is always great to watch people’s confidence grow.”

The WC women’s swimming team was defeated 185-73.

Sierra Szuhay had one of the Fightin’ Quakers’ victories in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall in 1:06.98. Teammate Sydney Overmyer finish less than four seconds behind (1:10.87) to take third in the event. The 100-yard backstroke wasn’t the only top-three finish for the WC duo as Szuhay tallied a runner-up time of 30.70 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke while Overmyer was third (27.31 seconds) in the 50-yard freestyle event.

Makenna Garn was the other Wilmington individual to win an event as the freshman swum a time of 1:15.70 in the 100-yard breaststroke while also finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 34.45 seconds. Brynn Bishop also earned a runner-up finish in her event, the 100-yard butterfly, by swimming a time of 1:18.51. Other third-place finishers in individual events included: Audrey Bibb in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.40), Shannon O’Boyle in the 500-yard freestyle (6:48.90) and Adrienne Reynek in the 1,000-meter freestyle (13:25.35).

The Quakers took third in both relays on the evening. In the 200-yard medley relay, Szuhay, Garn, Alayna Fierman and Bibb finished the event in 2:04.82 while Overmyer, Garn, Anna Endsley and Bibb swum the 200-yard freesyle relay in 1:51.76.

On the men’s side, Wilmington lost by a 218-65 score.

Cameron Bolen was one Fightin’ Quaker to win an event, taking the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.19. He also earned a runner-up placement in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 27.92 seconds. The 500-yard freestyle proved positive for WC as well as Austin Reed won the event (5:22.22) and Austin Faries placed third (5:26.55). Freshman Sondre Haugen turned in two top-three finishes, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.02) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (49.35 seconds).

Other top-three finishes for WC included Caden Traggiai’s time of 10:33.87 to finish runner-up, a 23.00 third-place time from John Good in the 50-yard freestyle and Michael Phillippe’s third-place mark of 27.63 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke.

Wilmington took third in both relay events on the evening. Phillippe, Bolen, Haugen and Good touched the wall in 1:42.00 in the 200-yard medley relay while Haugen, Reed, Traggiai and Bolen finished the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:31.69.

Wilmington returns to the pool on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a double-dual with Transylvania University and Wittenberg University at home.