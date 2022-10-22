Eaton ends WHS volleyball season in straight sets

LEBANON — No. 3 seed Eaton defeated Wilmington 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Lebanon 2 Sectional match at the high school.

“We just couldn’t get anything to connect,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Eaton id a really good job of keeping us on the defense and completely took us out of our offense.”

In her first season as head coach at WHS, Reveal led the Hurricane to a 16-8 record.

“I’m proud of these girls and this team,” she said. “They stepped outside their comfort zone and were asked to do things completely different. That’s hard and it wasn’t always easy.”

Reveal said she’ll miss seniors Ava Hester, Sydney McCord, Caroline Deils, Kayla O’Dell and Lexus Reiley next season.

O’Dell had three digs while Madi Schuster had four points and seven digs. Layla Reynolds had three points.

Ashley Delph finished with nine kills, a dig and two blocks. Lisbon Smith had four kills, five points, an ace and seven digs.

Brynn Bryant had two kills, three points, 14 assists and 16 digs. McCord served three points, had three kills, an ace and a block.

Reiley totaled three kills and Diels had two points, five kills, eight assists, an ace and seven digs.