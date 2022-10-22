Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin

HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School.

The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.

Clinton-Massie (15-1-2) will play Monroe 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brookville High School in the sectional championship match.

Monroe (11-3-2) comes in to the match having won just one of its previous five contests, sporting a 1-2-2 record. Prior to Saturday’s tournament win over Valley View, the Hornets played to a pair of 0-0 draws then lost then next two matches.

The Falcons moved on to the sectional finale in fine fashion Saturday as Eades found the back of the net three times, with assists going to three different players — Sydney Crowe, Marina Feldhaus and Kayla Wilson.