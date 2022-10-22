Astros blast off against Finneytown, CCD up next

NORWOOD — It was a good opening match for East Clinton volleyball Saturday in the Division III Southwest District South 2 sectional at Norwood High School.

The Astros, the No. 3 seed, cruised to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 win over No. 17 Finneytown.

Coach Sarah Sodini liked her team’s play on Saturday but said there will have to be improvement to continue winning in the post-season.

“The girls showed up and got the job done,” she said. “It’s going to get tougher and we’re going to have to play with more grit, but I know they have it in them.”

The Astros (20-2) will meet No. 5 seed Cincinnati Country Day (12-9) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at NHS for the sectional championship.

Against the Wildcats, Lauren Stonewall had one of her best games of the year, Sodini said. Stonewall finished with six kills, two aces and a dig.

Also for East Clinton, Kami Whiteaker had two aces, eight kills, an assist and four digs. Megan Tong had two aces, two kills, 12 assists and six digs. Savannah Tolle had six digs as well. Aubrie Simpson totaled two aces and five digs. Trinity Bain had an ace and five digs.

Luisa Rigolin had a kill, an assist and a dig. Jozie Jones had two kills and two blocks. Libby Evanshine had an ace, 17 kills, an assist, two blocks and 10 digs. Jordan Collom had three aces, 21 assists and four digs. Eryn Bowman chipped in a kill, a block and a dig.