No. 2 Mount Union flexes muscle in 63-3 win over WC

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The second-ranked University of Mount Union scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters Saturday en route to a 63-3 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College football team.

Mount Union converted a fourth and seven on its first drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Quakers defense forced a three-and-out but the offense threw a pick-six for a 14-0 game.

Wilmington’s next two drives got to near midfield, but stalled both times. The WC defense came up with a second sack of the MU quarterback, this one by Luke Wroten, to force a Purple Raider punt but it was still a 42-0 game at the half.

The Quakers put together their only scoring drive of the game early in the fourth. Backup quarterback Derek Larimer engineered a 12-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 31-yard field goal off the foot of Seth Best.

Mount Union outgained Wilmington 518-168 overall including a 300-59 margin on the ground. The Purple Raiders had three sacks compared to the Quakers’ two.

Mount Union’s All-American wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. hauled in five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

For Wilmington offensively, Dixon finished the game 11-of-27 for 86 yards while Larimer completed 3-of-4 for 23 yards. Lathan Jones had six receptions for 57 yards while Ben Hobbs led the ground attack with 12 carries for 49 total yards.

Defensively, Zac Schmidt had 14 total takes for Wilmington while Lemley and Wroten had the sacks. Mason McMillen had seven tackles for the Purple Raider defense while Kaleb Detellem tallying a sack and forced fumble.

Wilmington (3-4, 2-4 OAC) returns home for the first time since early October next weekend when Heidelberg University comes to Townsend Field.