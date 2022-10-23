Purple Raiders, Quakers play to 3-3 draw

Wilmington — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two second-half goals in its 3-3 draw against the University of Mount Union on Senior Night at Townsend Field Saturday night.

The battle for third place in the OAC reached an inflection point Saturday evening. The teams were not only evenly matched on paper but on the field as well. In a game where every pass and every run was physically challenged, the Quakers were able to strike first as Senior Jeffry Vasquez scored in the 22nd minute to give the Quakers a 1-0 lead.

Undeterred, Mount Union came right back at Wilmington and junior Jamon McCort scored to equalize at 1-1. The Raiders took some of the air out of the stadium in the 30th minute as they scored their second unanswered goal giving them a 2-1 lead they would take into the half.

The physicality of the game had a marked uptick in the second half notably with three yellow cards and 19 fouls compared with no yellow cards and five fouls in the first half.

Wilmington was outshot by Mount Union in the second half 7-5, but managed to outscore the Raiders. Sakarias Bahamondez scored in the 57th minute from a pass by Jeffry Vasquez. Yusef Muqtadir capitalized on a penalty kick to give Wilmington a 3-2 lead late in the second half. In the 89th minute Mount Union had a loose ball in the Quaker goal box which found its way to the boot of Christian Egan. Egan knocked the ball home tying the game at 3-3 for the final score.

Wilmington had 13 shots in the game compared to 11 for Mount Union. Gio Alvarez fired three for the Quakers while McCort had four for the Purple Raiders.

Up next, Wilmington will travel to Muskingum Univeristy on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

