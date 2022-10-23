Wilson hat trick keeps OAC post-season alive

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Alex Wilson netted a hat trick in the second half to give the Wilmington College women’s soccer team a 3-0 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory at The University of Mount Union on Saturday evening.

After a defensive first half saw each team take just three shots, the freshman from Lebanon, Ohio, opened the scoring in the 65th minute off a pass from fellow freshman Jada Pohlen to open the scoring. Four minutes later, Wilson doubled the visitors’ lead with an unassisted goal.

In the 81st minute, Wilmington completely put the game away as Pohlen again found Wilson for her third goal of the contest. Alongside the Quaker defense, goalkeepers Lauren Galloway and Heidi Toner earned the shutout making six combined saves. With four saves in the game, Galloway tied the program record for career saves with 383. Rylee Oldfield took the loss allowing three goals on five shots.

“The ability of the players to handle halftime adjustments was a huge factor in our result tonight,” Head Coach Nick Kinder said. “I give a lot of credit to Mount Union for its game plan of pressuring our midfield and forcing us to change how we played in the second half, but I’m very proud of our team for figuring out a way to get it done.”

Wilmington held a 12-10 shots advantage and also earned four corner kicks while surrendering just one. Wilson led the way with five shots while Heidi Edens took three. For the Purple Raiders, Andrea Decker and Alanna Woodworth each fired two shots.

The Quakers (8-8-0, 2-5-0), who keep their postseason hopes alive with the win, have two home games to close out the regular season. First up is Muskingum University on Wednesday.