County trio headed to regional races in Troy

Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka, Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam and East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh will run at this week’s Southwest Regional Cross Country Championships in Troy.

Noszka played soccer much of the season but Saturday the Hurricane senior extended her cross country season.

Running at the Division II District meet at Cedarville University, Noszka posted the second fastest time in WHS girls cross country history with a 20:11.4. The time is behind only Sophie Huffman’s 19:44 run but gets Noszka to the Div. II Southwest Regional Cross Country Championship in Troy.

Seabaugh, a junior who also played tennis for East Clinton this fall, was eighth in the Division III District girls race with a time of 21:15.9. Her race was contested at Voice of America Park.

Beam, just a freshman, was 14th in the Division II Varsity A girls race at Voice of America Park. She covered the 5,000-meter course in 21:20.9.

The trio will compete Saturday in Troy with Seabaugh running at 11:45 a.m. and Noszka and Beam going at 1:45 p.m. The course ends at Troy Memorial Stadium. The layout begins on the flood plain near the Great Miami River.

At Cedarville’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course, the Wilmington boys participated in the Division I District meet while the Wilmington girls ran in the Division II District.

Wilmington was 14th in the girls team standings. Madilyn Brausch ran 21:30.3 (33rd, CR) while Kennedy Moore came in at 22:48.9 (56th). Also for WHS, Mia Hollingsworth finished in 26:45.7 (118th, CR), Kalli Abbitt 28:13.4 (135th, CR) and Alice Clair 33:04.4 (144th).

Henry Hildebrandt was 72nd (18:01.6), Sam Burt 107th (19:20.8 PR), Oliver McDermott 109th (19:28.9 CR), Dylan Littrell 122nd (20:18.3), Conner Walters 126th (20:46.9), Preston Ziegler 130th (20:57.2 PR) and Aiden Matheney 131st (20:59.9 PR).

At Voice of America Park in West Chester, the Division III District girls race, East Clinton’s Kaylyn Deaton was 35th in 26:03.3.

Also at VOA, the Division II Varsity A girls race featured Clinton-Massie and Blanchester. Malea Beam of Massie covered the 5,000-meters in 21:20.9 and placed 14th. Georgia Black was 53rd in 24:32.5, Dakota Cartner 64th in 25:18.7, Kaylee Ramsey 77th in 27:04.9, Shelby Robinson 83rd in 28:27.6 and Mia McCarty 93rd in 31:39.7.

Kaci Grillot was 97th in 34:28.1 for Blanchester.

Also at VOA, the Division II Varsity A boys race featured Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton.

Dylan Arnold led East Clinton with a 19:36.6 run, good for 57th place. Also, Jacob George 21:17.2 (95th), Hayden Beiting 21:21.9 (100th), Nikolas Gates 21:22.0 (101st), Colton Brockman 22:08 (108th), Dru Simmons 22:42.6 (112th) and Jackson Seabaugh 22:58.9 (113th).

For the Wildcats, Drew Wyss was 34th overall in 18:30.3. Carson Wyss 21:10.6 (94th) and Brendon Crothers 29:58.6 (129th) also ran for the Cats.

For the Falcons, Mack Hensley ran 23:30.6 (115th) and Laith Latif ran 24:09.9 (118th).

East Clinton head coach Josh Simmons said, “All the runners put in a great season. We always tell the runners, ‘You will get out of this, what you put into it.’ Hard work pays off.”

