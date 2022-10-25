EC volleyball rallies to win sectional crown

NORWOOD — Rallying from the brink of elimination, East Clinton defeated Cincinnati Country Day 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 Tuesday in a Division II Southwest South 2 Sectional championship match at Norwood High School.

East Clinton, 21-2 on the year, will play Saturday afternoon for the one of three Division III Southwest District championships at Fairfield High School. Match times are Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. but matches have been yet been assigned a time.

This story will be updated.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecJCollom1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecJJones1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecKWhiteaker1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecLEvanshine1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecLuisaRigolin1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecTolle1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecTong1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_ecHappy1025ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark