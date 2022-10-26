Week 11 Preview: Blanchester at Summit Country Day

In its fourth straight playoff appearance, Blanchester goes on the road to face Cincinnati Summit Country Day Friday night.

The Division V Region 20 contest is set to begin at 7 p.m. Blanchester is 7-3 and the 9 seed in the region while Summit is 6-4 and the 8 seed.

Mulvihill said Summit Country Day is very athletic on offense and loves to throw the football with almost a 3-to-1 passing yard to rushing yardage ratio.

“They are very much like Bethel-Tate on offense in their scheme,” Mulvihill said.

Alex Davis, a 6-2 senior quarterback, leads the Silver Knights with 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He’s also the leading rusher with just 416 yards.

Jacob Carrico, a 5-11, 166-pound senior, is the top defender with 92 tackles and also has a 59-852-10 receiving line for Summit. Braedon Austin had 627 yards and 7 touchdowns receiving.

Donovan Matthews leds with five interceptions.

“Defensively I think they will play man to man and try to load the box to stop the run,” Mulvihill said.

The BHS coach said the Silver Knights have very good special teams, with strong return games and a good kicker.

Summit’s most impressive win of the year was a 34-17 win over Cincinnati Country Day in Week 2. CCD went on to finish 9-1.

Michael Mulvihill, the coach’s son, is a dynamic sophomore signal caller who has 11 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns this season.

Bryce Sipple has 8 touchdowns rushing and 8 touchdowns receiving on 77 total touches for Blanchester.

Mulvihill also is the leading tackler with 92 while Chasen Allison leads with 10 tackles for loss. Sammy Roush has three interceptions.

