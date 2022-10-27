WC women’s soccer mauls Muskingum 6-1

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team kept its postseason hopes alive with a 6-1 thrashing of Muskingum University in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest at Williams Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers did not waste any time opening the scoring as freshman Alex Wilson was tripped in the box, resulting in a penalty kick goal from senior Elizabeth Matthews, who fired a low shot to her left in the second minute. That Wilmington duo would connect again in the 20th minute as Matthews fed a ball to a cutting Wilson just inside the 18-yard box. Wilson’s shot was right at Musky goalkeeper Kelly Buck, but she mishandled the shot which resulting in the ball going through her legs for the second goal of the contest.

Ten minutes later, senior Maddy Scott took advantage of a pseudo failed clear attempt and curl a left-footed strike into the upper corner from 20 yards out. Scott would assist on the final goal of the half in the 42 minute, finding Ema Menges.

Wilmington, which led 4-0 at halftime, scored twice more in the second half. Just over three minutes into the period, freshman Jada Pohlen poked a loose ball to senior Heidi Edens, who made it 5-0 with her third goal of the year. In the 55th minute, Wilson took a great through ball from Jenna Victor and netted her 11th of the year. Morgan Meisel prevented Muskingum from being shutout, however, scoring the game’s final goal in the 88th minute.

The Quakers outshot the Muskies 25-9 in the the game and earned five corner kicks while surrendering just one. Heidi Toner picked up her first victory of the season by making five saves while Buck took the loss in 45 minutes of action for Muskingum as she was replaced to begin the second half.

Wilmington (9-8-0, 3-5-0) remains in contention for an OAC Tournament berth with one game remaining. The Quakers will need a victory over Heidelberg University on Saturday evening as well as a couple other results to go their way.

Kickoff for the Senior Night contest with the Student Princes is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For the second time this season, Wilmington College women’s soccer freshman Alex Wilson has been named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Wilson scored a hat trick with all three goals coming in the second half of a 3-0 shutout at The University of Mount Union on Saturday evening. This far this year, the Lebanon High School alumna leads the Fightin’ Quakers in scoring with nine goals and points with 18.