WC men earn OAC playoff berth with 5-2 win

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday evening with a resounding 5-2 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory over Muskingum University.

The Quaker offense left little to doubt as they scored early and often. Casey Miller got the scoring started in the 11th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Wilmington unleashed 23 shots in the first half in a relentless barrage. Nick Int’Zand scored in the 30th minute as Grant Murray tallied his second assist of the game, and the Quakers assumed a 2-0 lead. Ben Guimson scored late in the first half giving Wilmington a 3-0 lead going into the half.

The offensive fireworks continued in the second half as a tandem of seniors – Jeffry Vasquez and Yusef Muqtadir – scored unassisted goals to give the Quakers a commanding 5-0 lead in the 60th minute. Late in the second half Morgan McKenna and Nolan Haislop scored for Muskingum making the final score 5-2.

The Wilmington offense overwhelmed the Muskies with a 41-6 advantage in shots. The Quakers earned nine corner kicks with none given to Muskingum. Grant Murray recorded two assists for Wilmington. Quaker goalkeeper Thomas Grimes is credited with his eighth win of the season.

Up next, Wilmington will close out the regular season at Heidelberg University on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_LOGO_soccer2.jpg