Equestrian teams open seasons this past weekend

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College equestrian teams opened their Western and Hunt seasons this past weekened.

The Western season started with a home show against Ohio University and Ohio State University on Sunday.

The three squads competed in a morning and afternoon show. For the a.m. show, Ciara Lawson was high point rider, AJ Kelch was reserve high point rider and CJ Martin qualified for regionals.

Top individual finishers were Kathryn Crow, first beginner horsemanship; Ashley Howard, first Level 1 horsemanship; Madison Johnson, first Level II horsemanship; AJ Kelch, first Level II ranch riding; and Ciara Lawson, first open horsemanship.

For the PM show, the team team earned reserve high point. Individually, CJ Martin was high point rider and Madison Johnson was recognized as reserve high point rider.

ALso, Tabitha Harsha, first beginner horsemanship; Paige Kopiec, first rookie A horsemanship; Logan Phillips, first rookie B horsemanship; CJ Martin, first Level II horsemanship; Madison Johnson, first Level II ranch riding; and Ciara Lawson, first open horsemanship.

The Hunt Seat season opened with weekend shows hosted by Miami University.

Olivia Cupp was first in pre-novice on Saturday, Julia Ferguson, first in pre-novice on Sunday; and Stacey Miller, first in intermediate over fences on Sunday.