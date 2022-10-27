WC looks to end 3-game skid with Marietta in town

WILMINGTON, Ohio – After nearly a month away from home, the Wilmington College football team returns to Townsend Field 1:30 p.m. Stadium for an Ohio Athletic Conference game against Heidelberg University.

The Fightin’ Quakers enter the contest with a 3-4 record and look to snap a three-game losing skid after a defeat at No. 2 Mount Union last week.

The Student Princes bring with them a 5-2 record and a 4-2 mark in the OAC. Heidelberg recently rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat Marietta College 29-21 on Saturday.

Wilmington is 8-14 against Heidelberg since joining the OAC prior to the 2000 season. The Student Princes, however, have won the last 13 meetings.

Digital ticketing will be used for the contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of game time by going to the Wilmington College website.