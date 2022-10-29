Sipple record leads Wildcats to 60-28 playoff blowout

CINCINNATI — Blanchester recorded the school’s first-ever road playoff win Friday night in convincing fashion, blowing out the Summit Country Day Silver Knights 60-28 in a Region 20 opening-round game.

With the win, the Wildcats (8-3) advance to take on the region’s top seed, Valley View, 7 p.m. Friday in Germantown. The Spartas are 10-1.

The Wildcats earned the victory by using a relentless ground attack and a barrage of onside kicks to keep the ball away from the high-powered Summit offense.

Blanchester failed to find the endzone on only two drives. One of Michael Mulvihill’s five pass attempts was tipped and intercepted in the final seconds of the first half. The second drive was when the game ended.

Summit had no answer for the two-headed backfield attack of Mulvihill and Bryce Sipple. Whoever didn’t carry the ball joined Blanchester’s offensive line in blowing holes in the Silver Knights defense.

Sipple scored 28 of Blanchester’s first 30 points over the game’s first 16 minutes. He finished the game with 23 carries for 311 yards and four touchdowns. According to BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill, the 311 yards is a Blanchester school record.

“He’s a tough kid,” Jon Mulvihill said. “If you’re keying on Michael (Mulvihill), then we get Sipple the ball, you’re going to be hurting. If you’re keying on Sipple and we give Michael the ball, you’re going to be hurting. (The defense) has to figure it out, and it’s not easy.”

Blanchester led 30-7 just 3:29 into the second quarter.

“We wanted to make a big statement,” Jon Mulvihill said. “We knew we were more physical. (Summit) hasn’t seen a running team like us all year. So that was the goal. Really proud of the offense.”

Summit’s offense did its damage through the air to try to keep pace with the Wildcats. The first three scoring drives for the Silver Knights took less than six combined minutes to complete.

However, three fumbles help derail drives. Even though Blanchester only recovered one of them, the other two resulted in big losses for Summit.

Blanchester also recovered two onside kicks and tried several more throughout the game.

“I knew we could get some onside kicks because of the way they line up for their kickoff return,” Jon Mulvihill said. “I don’t know why other teams didn’t do it to them.”

In addition to Sipple’s huge night, Mulvihill added 177 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns. He helped the BHS offensive line open the holes that Sipple sprinted through to set the tone.

The Wildcats rushed for 576 yards on 55 carries and gained 33 first downs on the ground. BHS was 4 of 5 on third down and converted its one fourth-down opportunity.

Summit quarterback Alex Davis spent much of the night getting hammered by Blanchester defenders and the rest of the night running from them. Still, he had impressive numbers, completing 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 40 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Donovan Matthews had three catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The Summit offense only punted once all night but was just 2 of 6 on third down.

“Really proud of the defense, too,” Jon Mulvihill said. “That’s a really good offensive football team, and we held them to 28. We watched six of their games, and they didn’t run the ball much.

“We knew if we could come out and defend the pass and keep them in front of us, they would be in for a long night.”

While Jon Mulvihill had already won his first playoff game over Madison Plains 55-33 in 2020, because every team made the playoffs in the pandemic year, Mulvihill didn’t count it as a playoff win.

Now, he has one that he’ll count and was rewarded with a couple of buckets of ice water dumped on him after the game.

He knows the task will be tough to get the school’s second-ever road playoff win next Friday, facing a Valley View team that had just one loss to an unbeaten Milton-Union team back in week two.

“They’re the number one seed for a reason,” Jon Mulvihill said. “They’re a very good football team. We’ll have to see what it looks like on film. They’re 1-0, just like us. The rest of the season, it’s win or go home.”

SUMMARY

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

At Summit Country Day School

Blanchester 60, Summit CD 28

BHS…24.14.16.6…60

SCD…7.14.0.7…28

1st Quarter

B – Bryce Sipple 40-yard run (Michael Mulvihill run) 9:37

B – Sipple 5-yard run (Sipple run) 4:48

B – Sipple 1-yard run (Sipple run) 3:25

S – Alex Davis 9-yard run (Teresa Longano kick) 1:40

2nd Quarter

B – Sipple 1-yard run (Run failed) 8:31

S – Donovan Matthews 11-yard pass from Alex Davis (Sumner Shroyer kick) 5:02

B – Mulvihill 5-yard run (Mulvihill run) 4:26

S – Matthews 58-yard pass from Davis (Longano kick) 4:07

3rd Quarter

B – Mulvihill 2-yard run (Mulvihill run) 6:56

B – Sebastian Smith 1-yard run (Smith run) 2:25

4th Quarter

B – Ty Goodwin 23-yard run (Run failed) 11:49

S – Jacob Carrico 1-yard pass from Davis (Shroyer kick) 3:21

TEAM STATS

PLAYS: B 60; S 43. FIRST DOWNS: B 33; S 16. RUSHES-YARDS: B 55-576; S 7-38. PASSING YARDS: B 0; S 280. COMPLETIONS-ATTEMPTS-INTERCEPTIONS: B 0-5-1; S 20-36-1. TOTAL YARDS: B 576; S 318. PENALTIES-YARDS: B 3-25; S 4-25. FUMBLES-LOST: B 0-0; S 3-1. TIME OF POSSESSION: B 28:46; S 17:02

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing (carries-yards): B Bryce Sipple 23-311 4 TDs; Michael Mulvihill 23-177 2 TDs; Caleb Sears 4-43; Ty Goodwin 1-23 TD; Sebastian Smith 4-22 TD. S Alex Davis 3-40 TD; Jacob Carrico 1-6; Eric Deal 1-(-1); Ben Jacob 1-(-2); Team 1-(-5).

Receiving (catches-yards): B None; S Donovan Matthews 3-81 2 TDs; Lorenzo Rose 2-55; Braeden Austin 5-53; Eric Deal 3-42; Jacob Carrico 4-31 TD; Ben Jacob 3-18.

Passing (completions-attempts-interceptions) B Michael Mulvihill 0-5-1 0 yards. S Alex Davis 20-36-1 280 yards 3 TDs.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

