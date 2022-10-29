Falcons outmuscle Tanks in 38-0 playoff win

CHILLICOTHE — With a statement drive to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed its post-season muscle Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the opening round of the Division IV Region 16 playoffs.

Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play at No. 5 Urbana (9-2) 7 p.m. Friday. Urbana defeated Graham 42-35 in the opening round.

The Falcons won the coin toss and took the ball to start the game. What followed was classic wishbone football. With Keegan Lamb back in the lineup at quarterback, Massie embarked on a game-opening 12 play, 73-yard drive that chewed 6:40 off the clock.

Logan Chesser danced his way to the end zone as Massie took the lead 7-0 after Ean McGuinness extra point kick.

As it turned out, those were all the points the Falcons would need in posting the playoff shutout

“That first drive was really big,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “I think it took a lot out of them.”

After the defense halted the Tanks on the next drive, the offense went on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Gavan Hunter powering his way to paydirt at 8:42 of the second period. Ballgame.

Chesser added a 60-yard gallop for another score following a defensive effort that included a 21-yard sack and an interception by Brighton Rodman.

“Our defense really stepped up,” said McSurley. “They really have some good skill players.”

With Hunter and Brody Clutter posting second half touchdowns and the defense coming up with a Miles Theetge interception and a Hunter Monds interception to close it out, the Falcons won their seventh straight post-season game.

“Right now we’re playing with house money,” said McSurley. “It’s fun. This was a great atmosphere. There’s no pressure on this team and we’re just going to go out and have fun.”

SUMMARY

Oct 28, 2022

@Unioto High School

Clinton-Massie 38, Unioto 0

SCORING

CM^7^17^7^7^^38

U^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 7 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:27

Second Quarter

CM: Gavan Hunter 6 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:42

CM: Logan Chesser 60 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:39

CM: Ean McGuinness 28 yard field goal, 0:26

Third Quarter

CM: Gavan Hunter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:12

Fourth Quarter

CM: Brody Clutter 2 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:49

STATISTICS

Passing: CM (0-3) Keegan Lamb 0-3; U (10-25-3, 110 yards) Newton Hoops 10-25-3, 110 yards

Rushing: CM (46-343) Brody Clutter 12-60 Logan Chesser 15-169 Gavan Hunter 16-83 Gabe McDowell 2-13 Keegan Lamb 1-19; U (27-128) Matt Griffin 8-59 Cody Tuttle 6-35 Corbin Demint 7-25 Holden Neukircher 1-22 Casey Dray 2-15 Conner Dollison 2-3 Newton Hoops 2-(-24)

Receiving: CM (0); U (10-110) Maddox Fox 3-36 Blake Hoops 2-30 Conner Dollison 2-18 Casey Dray 1-11 Corbin Demint 1-7 Cody Tuttle 1-6

Tackles: CM Gavan Hunter 12 Elijah Groh 5 Brighton Rodman 5 (o.5 for loss) Tristen Trampler 4 Brandon Updike 4 (o.5 for loss) Nolan Phipps 4 Brodie Green 4 (o.5 for loss) Gabe McDowell 3 Cooper Carmacak 3 (1 for loss) Peyton Brewer 3 Eli Muterspaw 3 Ty Clutter 3 (o.5 for loss) Jack Elkins 2 Miles Theetge 2 Hunter Monds 2 Owen Trick 1 Logan Chesser 1 Adam Frisch 1 Brady Russell 1 Marshall Hunter 1

Interceptions: Brighton Rodman 1 Miles Theetge 1 Hunter Monds 1

