WC women win 2-0 on Senior Night

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored a pair of goals in the second half to defeat Heidelberg University 2-0 on Senior Night Saturday night.

Before the game Rileigh Lefever, Lauren Galloway, Maddie Scott, Jenna Victor and Heidi Edens were honored for their time and sacrifices spent with the program.

Early in the first half, senior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway put a cap on her career by making her 384th career save to set the program record for career saves

Neither team scored in the first half although Galloway was tested three times for Wilmington and made all three saves. Heidelberg was outshot by the Quakers 6-4 in the first half.

The Quaker offense continued to control the game in the second half. Freshman Jada Pohlen scored her first career goal off of a corner kick the Student Princes just couldnt seem to clear. Pohlen was able to corral the ball and stick it in the back of the net giving the Quakers a 1-0 lead. Fellow freshman Alex Wilson scored another highlight goal as she deked the goalkeeper to the ground and scored on the empty net. The Quakers would hold a 2-0 lead until full time ending their 2022 season on a high.

Wilmington outshot Heidelberg 14-9. The Quakers earned three corner kicks while giving up just two.

Head coach Nick Kinder finishes his first season as head coach with a 10-8-0 overall record and a seventh-place record of 4-5-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_soccergraphic-11.jpg