Noszka runs her way to state CC meet

TROY — Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka doesn’t always run cross country.

But when she does, she does it well.

Noszka, who mostly played soccer this season for Wilmington, has qualified for the OHSAA Division II Cross Country Championships this Saturday.

Running at the Division II Troy Regional Cross Country Championship Saturday afternoon, Noszka posted a personal best time (19:58) and finished 11th overall. She continues to have the second best time in WHS girls cross country history but is closing the gap with classmate Sophie Huffman’s school record of 19:44.

Also on Saturday, East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh ran in the Division III regional race while Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam ran with Noszka in the Division II race.

Seabaugh was 40th in 21:42.3. Beam ran 22:06.1 and placed 53rd.

East Clinton coach Josh Simmons said it was a beautiful weather day for cross country but Seabaugh battled a lingering ankle injury.

“Molly is a junior and will be returning for her senior year,” Simmons said. “We look forward to what that will bring. Over all she ends the season with a PR time of 20:39 (46 seconds off the EC record), a first team SBAAC standing and a regional qualifier. Nothing to hang your head about. We are proud of her accomplishments and truly can’t wait for next year.”

Noszka will run in the state meet 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on Alum Creek Drive in Obetz.