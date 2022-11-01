O’Brien earns second team OAC volleyball honor

Wilmington College junior libero Blake O’Brien was named to the second team All-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball squad as the league released its postseason honors.

The junior from St. Louis, Mo., led the conference in total digs (601) as well as digs per set (6.20). She currently sits sixth in all of NCAA Division III in both categories.

O’Brien, who shattered the program’s single season digs record and is closing in on the career digs record, turned in double-digit dig performances in all but three matches during the 2022 season. She notched 20 or more digs 14 times including a career high 47 digs in a come-from-behind, five-set win over Anderson University on Sept. 28.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_LOGO.wc_.jpg