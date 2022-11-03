WC football to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College football team plays one final time at home on Saturday as Muskingum University comes to Townsend Field for a 1:30 p.m. contest.

It’ll be Senior Day for the Quakers. Seniors who are being honored are Austin Aiello, Elijah Carson, Jalaun Covington, Trafford Dunn, Gavin Foushee, Xavier Fuller, Dylan Gau, Jacob Quinn, Ace Taylor, Yvan Tientcheu, Jake Walter, Deven Speck and Itika Wynn Jr.

Wilmington is 3-5 overall, 2-5 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Muskingum is 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the league. The Muskies defeated John Carroll last week 49-14.

Ace Taylor has hauled in 38 receptions while Lathan Jones has 550 yards receiving. Fifth-year senior Itika Wynn Jr. has grabbed a team-best five touchdown passes. ]

Jarod Lee and Zac Schmidt, two graduates of Eaton High School, lead the Quaker defense by combining for 150 tackles. Schmidt and Trafford Dunn both have 6.5 tackles for loss on the season while Joey Weikel has three sacks thus far. Cornerback Quentin Davis has nine pass breakups and is one of six Quakers to have an interception.

Wilmington is 7-14 against Muskingum since joining the OAC prior to the 2000 season. The Muskies have won the last dozen meetings.

Digital ticketing will be used for the contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of the game through the Wilmington College website.