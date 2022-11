ADA, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team avenged a regular season defeat with a dramatic 2-1 double overtime victory over top-seeded Ohio Northern University in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Tournament semifinal on Thursday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers, the No. 4 seed for the tournament, will face the winner of No. 2 John Carroll University and No. 3 Otterbein University on the road on Saturday.