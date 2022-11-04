Veidt’s passion for education, softball leads to Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Olivia Veidt didn’t envision herself moving so far away from home when she began looking into colleges. She visited schools in Ohio and across the region, but “none of them felt right.”

Although choosing the right fit can be difficult, Veidt had an additional factor to consider: her softball career.

“I had been encouraged to contact Coach Crawford at Lander, but I never pursued it because it seemed like a long shot,” she said.

Crawford eventually was the one to reach out to her about a campus visit and Veidt “hesitantly” agreed. “When I arrived at Lander, I fell in love,” she said. “Our campus is charming and our athletic facilities are second to none.”

Athletics were not the only factor in her decision, though.

“As I grew older, I realized I wanted to pursue education as a career,” said Veidt.

Reflecting on her childhood, she fell in love with the process of learning and often played teacher.

“My grandmother was a third-grade teacher and I see a lot of her in myself.”

During her visit, she “fell in love” with Lander’s Department of Education. “They were truly supportive of my individual journey.”

Veidt quickly embedded herself in campus life after she arrived. Today, she is one of Lander’s Student Liaisons, an elite group of upperclassmen with strong leadership skills who aim to provide fellow students with opportunities to get involved on campus. Veidt wants to “encourage students to take charge of their academic career and campus social life” while they’re at the University.

“I feel extremely connected to so many people on campus and I feel like we, as Liaisons, are working to make Lander the best version of itself,” she said.

In addition to her role as a Student Liaison, Veidt is a member of the Lander University Honors College and the Honors College Leadership Council, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Kappa Delta Pi, Student Alumni Association, Presidential Ambassador team and, of course, the softball team.

Although her schedule is busy, “each of these commitments has given me purpose and provided me with a multitude of opportunities to grow as a student, athlete and person.”

“Softball is truly the game that I love,” said Veidt. “I am beyond grateful that I have the opportunity to pursue this dream throughout my college career.”

On some occasions, her passions collide and she’s able to teach softball to youth players. Her father is a baseball coach at Whiteoak High School where he holds a “Commitment Baseball/Softball School” annually.

“This summer, I had my own group at his camp,” she said. The players she was responsible for ranged from five to seven years old, and Veidt saw it as a great opportunity because “it allowed me to share my passion for the game and for teaching the youth.”

Veidt has spent her time at Lander striving toward both her athletic and career goals, and she’s been recognized for her efforts in both, earning the Academic Sportsmanship Award as well as the Sportsmanship Award.

“My goal is to be consistent as a student, as a player and as a person,” she said, adding that these awards prove to herself that she has been taking the right steps towards her goals.

Thinking of her future, Veidt said that “there has not been another career that I seriously considered. I love young children and believe that education can open many doors for all learners.”

Olivia Veidt, a 2020 Wilmington High School graduate, at Lander University in Greenville, S.C. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_OliviaVeidt_LauraBrown.jpg Olivia Veidt, a 2020 Wilmington High School graduate, at Lander University in Greenville, S.C. Submitted Photo | Laura Wood