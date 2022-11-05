Spartans overwhelm Wildcats in 49-16 playoff win

GERMANTOWN — Valley View backed its No. 1 seeding with an impressive 49-16 win over Blanchester Friday night in a Division V Region 20 second round playoff game at Niswonger Field.

The Spartans (11-1) advance to the regional semifinals against 11-1 Madeira Friday night.

Blanchester is 8-4 and sees its season come to an end. This is the fourth straight year the team has made a post-season apperance, the first time in BHS history a class has advanced to the playoffs each season.

“Seniors … great kids, love ‘em,” BHS coach Jon Mulvihill said. “We’definitely going to miss them. They are the heart and soul of our offense. Hard to replace what our senior linemen did. Four straight playoffs, that’s a pretty good start for the program.”

While the yardage totals were 256 for the Wildcats and 356 for the Spartans, the game wasn’t really that close.

“You can’t imitate speed,” Mulvihill said. “We had their plays, we defended their plays well but it came down to they were faster than us. Their skill guys are blazing.”

Valley View ran 16 plays in the first half and recorded 11 first downs en route to a 35-8 lead. Their defense also had a 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

That play came after Blanchester was trying to answer the Spartans first score. And BHS was doing well. A 10-play, 40-yard drive was consuming clock and had the Wildcats moving in for a possible tie.

The fumble, though, and a 14-0 deficit seemed to take the wind out of the sails of the Wildcat players. After a 3 and out on offense, the BHS defense gave up a two-play, 64-yard scoring drive that made it 21-0 and all but sealed the game.

“The boys saw what it was like to play in the second round of the playoffs; there are no slouches here,” Mulvihill said. “Valley View is the No. 1 seed for a reason. This is what we want to be. We’ve seen it. We’ve played it. Next time we want to win it, get one step better.”

SUMMARY

Nov 4, 2022

@Niswonger Field

Valley View 49, Blanchester 16

B^0^8^0^8^^16

VV^21^14^7^7^^49

SCORING

First Quarter

VV: Austin Stidham 14 yard run (Caden Phillips PAT) 9:47

VV: Austin Valenti 73 yard fumble return (Caden Phillips PAT) 4:28

VV: Micah Valenti 27 yard pass from Caden Henson (Caden Phillips PAT) 2:06

Second Quarter

VV: Jake Clark 13 yard run (Caden Phillips PAT) 8:15

B: Dustin Trace 37 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (Mulvihill run) 30.0

VV: Austin Stidham 10 yard pass from Caden Henson (Caden Phillips PAT) 6.2

Third Quarter

VV: Caden Henson 36 yard run (Caden Phillips PAT) 6:39

Fourth Quarter

VV: Troy Hypes 17 yard pass from Caden Henson (Caden Phillips PAT) 8:07

B: Caleb Sears 55 yard run (Dylan Short pass from Mulvihill) 4:44

STATISTICS

PASSING: B (1-7-0) Michael Mulvihill 1-7-0, 37 yards; VV (8-13-0) Caden Henson 8-13-0 137 yards, 2 TD

RUSHING: B (46-219) Caleb Sears 1-55, Sebastian Smith 6-24, Michael Mulvihill 24-90, Bryce Sipple 15-49; VV (20-219) Kash Wollett 1-4, Anthony Valenti 2-17, Micah Valenti 3-10, Caleb Musgrove 2-12, Austin Stidham 3-69, Jake Clark 5-34, Jed Lynch 1-0, Caden Henson 3-66

RECEIVING: B (1-37) Dustin Trace 1-37-1; VV (8-137-2)

PENALTY: VV (3-15); B (7-65)

FIRST DOWNS: VV 21; B 17

