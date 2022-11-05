Wilmington 4th, 5th to play for WOJFC titles Sunday

The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program will have two teams playing for Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Nov. 6.

The undefeated 10-0 fifth grade team will play the undefeated 10-0 Springfield Elite at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springfield High School.

The 9-1 Wilmington fourth grade team will play 8-1 Vandalia 1 p.m. Sunday at SHS.

The field is located at 701 E. Home Road, Springfield.