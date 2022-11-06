Wilmington College swimmers hammer Hiram

HIRAM, Ohio – The Wilmington College hammered Hiram Saturday afternoon.

The men’s swim team won all but four events and picked up its first dual meet victory of the season 151-94.

On the women’s side, Wilmington came out on top 141.5 to 105.5.

“We had swimmers from both teams swim seasonal best times, but little errors proved costly for all,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “The things we are focusing on in training are starting to pay dividends, but improved habits take time. The swimmers are training hard, fatigue definitely played a factor in some of the mistakes we made.”

For the men freshman Sondre Haugen won three individual events for the Fightin’ Quakers, claiming victory in the 100-meter freestyle (55.39 seconds), 200-meter freestyle (2:00.36) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:02.66).

Fellow freshman John Good tapped the wall in 1:04.77 in the 100-meter backstroke and in 2:29.13 in the 200-meter IM to win both events.

Other individual events winners for Wilmington were Austin Reed in the 800-meter freestyle (9:51.89), Cameron Bolen in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:12.09), Michael Phillippe in the 200-meter backstroke (2:31.09) and Caden Traggiai in the 400-meter freestyle (4:38.17).

Wilmington won both relays as Phillippe, Bolen, Logan Lippert and Good turned in a time of 1:57.43 in the 200-meter medley relay to win the event by over four seconds. In the 200-meter freestyle relay, Haugen, Traggiai, Reed and Bolen had the fastest time of 1:41.90.

Four WC women won two individual events. In sprint freestyle events, Audrey Bibb claimed victory in both the 50-meter freestyle (31.43 seconds) and the 100-meter freestyle (1:08.53). Sierra Szuhay also won two freestyle events with times of 2:32.67 in the 200-meter freestyle and 5:22.55 in the 400-meter freestyle.

Sydney Overmyer won both the 100-meter backstroke (1:17.84) and 200-meter backstroke (2:52.80) while Alayna Fierman placed first in both the 100-meter breaststroke (1:28.70) and the 200-meter breaststroke (3:12.88).

In relays, Wilmington’s team of Szuhay, Fierman, Anna Endsley and Bibb won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:21.77 to win the event by over 17 seconds. In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the Quaker team of Overmyer, Endsley, Bibb and Szuhay had the quickest mark of 2:05.35.

Wilmington will head to Manchester University for its final dual meet of the 2022 calendar year Saturday.