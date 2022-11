Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost, clearing way for changes in the top four.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5 and was followed by Oregon from the Pac-12 and LSU, which jumped three spots to seventh after the Tigers knocked off Alabama.

Clemson fell to 10th and Alabama dropped from sixth to ninth after its second loss of the season.

This is the first time since the College Football Playoff rankings began in 2014 that neither Clemson nor Alabama have been ranked in the top six.

There has never been a College Football Playoff without the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, which have combined to win five of the eight CFP championships.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_130102290-01c4ba10d7f74e1f96fe8d26410d0dd3.jpg Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scrambles away from Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_130102290-144da6c20886472889fddc0fe100bf5b.jpg Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scrambles away from Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_130102290-cf5995a0dfbd4d3695c9566f2ac36630.jpg TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)