WC wrestler among best in region at 197

MANHEIM, Pa. — Wilmington College junior Caleb Tackett represented the Fightin’ Quakers’ contingent in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Regional Rankings.

Tackett, who is ranked No. 4 at the 197-pound weight class in the Central Region, competed in competitions last spring. He finished his sophomore season with a 7-4 record including two of those victories against Ohio Athletic Conference competition. He finished the 2021 Central Regional, hosted by Adrian College (Mich.), fifth in the 197-pound weight class.

Wilmington opens its 2022-23 campaign at the Trine Invitational Saturday.