WC trio named to OAC all-tournament team

WESTERVILLE — Three Wilmington College men’s soccer players — Michael Owusu, Nick In’tZand and Kyle Jordan — have been named to the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Tournament team.

Owusu, a fifth-year senior who played primarily on the back line, was instrumental in WC’s run to the OAC Tournament title game. Wilmington allowed just one goal in its first two games before falling to eventual tournament champion John Carroll University. On the season, Owusu played a large part in the Quakers allowing 1.23 goals per game on the season.

In’tZand, who started all 20 games on defense, got involved offensively in a big way down the stretch of the season. The sophomore scored a goal in four of the final five games including the team’s first goal in two of the OAC Tournament contests.

Jordan, who missed the first half of the year due to injury, appeared in 10 games as a midfielder. In the OAC Tournament semifinal at Ohio Northern University, the freshman scored the game-winning goal midway through the second overtime.

“We had plenty of guys who were deserving, but glad these three got to receive some recognition,” head coach Cory Bucur said. “Mike has been Mr. Consistent all year for us locking things down in the back and really leading this team. Nick not only is an incredible 1-v-1 defender, but also pitched in with two goals in the tournament. Kyle may not have started a game for us in the tournament, but his energy and intensity are contagious around our guys and he makes his presence known when he’s on the field. The game-winner against Ohio Northern was a well deserved moment for him that I believe he will cherish and help fuel the rest of his career here at Wilmington.”

Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 12-6-3 overall record including a 5-2-2 OAC mark. The Quakers, as the No. 4 seed, made a run to the OAC Tournament championship game where they fell to John Carroll 4-1. The appearance in the tournament title game was the first for WC since 2004 and the first No. 4 seed to make it in more than two decades.