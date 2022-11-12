College quartet earns All-OAC post-season honors

WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team had four individuals earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.

Alex Wilson earned first team All-OAC honors and was also named Co-Freshman of the Year while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – garnered third team All-OAC recognition.

Wilson, who shared the Co-Freshman of the Year honors with Emily Patrzyk of John Carroll University, led Wilmington in scoring with 12 goals to finish second in the conference in scoring. She scored three game-winning goals and a was twice named the Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Fulton and Gordon anchored a defensive unit that allowed 1.06 goals per game during the season. Goalkeeper Lauren Galloway, who broke the program’s career saves record in her final game with 388, was a part of eight shutouts and carried a 1.07 goals against average.

“It’s a great day for the program to see these four get honored,” coach Nick Kinder said. “We took a big step forward as a program this year and they all played a big part in our success. Lauren, Gabbi, and Haley were so consistent in the back this year game in and game out and Alex changed several games for us this year up front with her ability to find the back of the net.”

Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 10-8-0 overall record and a 4-5-0 mark in OAC games.