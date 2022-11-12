WC women advance to Raizk title games with comeback win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmingotn College women’s baskteball team overcame a 13-point deficit by outscoring Grove City College 45-28 in the second half of a 77-65 victory on the first day of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament Friday at Hermann Court.

Wilmington trailed 57-56 after three quarter then outscored Grove City 21-8 in the final period. The Quakers will meet Ohio Wesleyan University 3:15 p.m. today in the tournament championship game.

Albion will play Grove City 1 p.m. today in the consolation game.

The Quakers, who committed seven turnovers in the final 30 minutes, finished 22-of-68 from the field, but were an impressive 25-of-29 from the free throw line. The hosts had 16 steals and forced 24 turnovers.

The Wolverines, who shot 38.5 percent from the field, made three more field goals, but only half as many triples (8-4) and converted just 11-of-20 (55.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Jada Pohlen led all scorers with 19 points and five three-pointers. Kennedy Lewis added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists while Zahrya Bailey added a dozen points with a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Elise Carpenter added nine points and eight rebounds.

The Quakers turned the ball over nine times and committed eight fouls in the first period. The Wolverines, who led 26-18 after one, stretched their advantage to 13 points when Hayley Fenchel’s layup made the score 33-20 with 7:50 to play in the half.

Wilmington closed the first half with a 12-2 run and trailed 37-32 at halftime. Grove City didn’t allow Wilmington to gain the lead in the third quarter, though the hosts got close as Pohlen nailed one of her five threes with 3:16 to play to pull the Quakers withing 50-48. A Clara Hannon basket had the Wolverines on top 57-51 before a Carpenter three was followed by a Lewis layup to end the period.

Wilmington put the game away with a 14-2 run over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. Two free throws from Lewis capped the run, but consecutive threes from Pohlen were big parts of the run.