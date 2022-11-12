Inside power game lifts Wilmington to P&G title

DEFIANCE — With an overpowering inside game, Wilmington College defeated Defiance 81-72 Saturday afternoon to win the Purple & Gold Invitational.

Obed Achirem had 20 points to lead the Wilmington offense. Abdul Kanu added 19 and Bryce Bird scored.

Wilmington (2-0) hit on 52.5 percent of its field goal attempts but just 11 of 21 at the free throw line.

The Quakers hoisted just 13 three-point attempts, knocking down an effective 46 percent, but hammered the Yellow Jackets in the paint with 52 points.

The game was tied twice but WC led the rest of the way, with a 22-point margin being the biggest of the night.