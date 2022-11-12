Lewis leads WC in OT thriller in Raizk Memorial

WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and jumper in the final seconds of overtime and the Wilmington College women’s basketball team took advantage with a 62-59 overtime win Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court.

Kennedy Lewis made two free throws with three seconds left in overtime to seal the win for the Quakers.

Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and jump shot in the waning seconds of regulation and the teams went to an extra period.

Lewis finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to pace the Quakers.

Marisa Seiler had 11 points and four assists. JaKaia Lotz hauled in six rebounds off the bench.

Wilmington made 18 of 20 from the free throw line in the win. After a pedestrian 17 for 25 performance in the opening game, WC has made 43 of 49 from the line in the last two games.

Zahrya Bailey is 10-10 from the line this season while Lewis has made 16 of 17 the last two games.

Bailey has made her last 18 free throw attempts, dating back to the 2021-22 season. Her last miss came on Jan. 15, 2022, when she was 0-for-5 from the line.