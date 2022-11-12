Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet hosted by Hope College Saturday.

Simon Heys finished second (24:22.8), Noah Tobin 12th (24:35.7) and George Rickett 15th (24:43.3). All three garnered All-Region honors for finishing inside of the top 35.

Eric Reynolds finished the eight-kilometer course in 25:49.5 for an 88th-place finish while Tate Yoder rounded out WC’s top five with a time of 26:21.1 and in 122nd place.

As a team, the Quakers finished sixth with 237 points, four ahead of host Hope. John Carroll University won the regional with 48 points. Case Western Reserve was second, The University of Mount Union third, Otterbein University fourth and Calvin University fifth.

Wilmington will need to wait it out for a possible at-large berth to the NCAA Division III Men’s Cross Country Championships.