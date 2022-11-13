Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday.

Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of Rochester University (Mich.) 7-3.

The Lebanon High School grad rebounded with a 6-0 decision over Olivet’s Michael Monne and a pin of Rochester’s Kyle Scott 1:29. In the consolation semifinals, Tackett pinned Dakota Veltman of Muskegon Community College in 5:25 before falling to Cade Creighton of the University of Chicago (5:45) in the third-place match.

In the 165-pound weight class, Garrett Simmons won an opening-round match 6-1 over Kyler Kolf of Muskegon Community College before losing twice via fall. Adrian Salamone (184-pound weight class) and Brayden Smith (197-pound weight class) also competed, but neither scored any points for the team.

The Quakers return to action for an Ohio Athletic Conference dual at Ohio Northern University Tuesday.