WC falls short in football finale 21-13

ADA — The Wilmington College football team took a 13-7 lead late in the third quarter, but Ohio Northern University scored the final 14 points to defeat the Quakers 21-13 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon.

ONU held a slight 328-303 advantage in total yards, doing most of the damage on the ground. Wilmington got the majority of its yards through the air as Adam Dixon completed 12-of-28 for 205 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Itika Wynn Jr. hauled in six passes for 95 yards and a scoreh. Wynn Jr. closes out is five-year WC career with 196 receptions for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns. Those marks are fourth, third and third in program history respectively.

Nehemiah Jenkins had 15 rushes for 98 yards

Defensively, Xzerious Stinnett had 15 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while Jarod Lee picked off two passes.

Wilmington finishes its 2022 season with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-7 mark in OAC competition.

Both teams struggled to move the chains as the Quakers were just 2-of-13 on third downs and the Polar Bears 5-of-15. ONU did convert on two fourth down plays with the first yielding the game’s first touchdown. The hosts took the opening drive and scored on 4th-and-goal from three yards out on an Adan Figueroa pass to Noah Miller.

The Quakers defense then stand tall, stopping the Polar Bears on its next three drives. The third stop set up the WC offense in prime position as Noah Perry sacked Figueroa and Stinnett recovered a fumble. One play later and the game was tied 7-7 as Adam Dixon connected with Lathan Jones for a 30-yard touchdown.

The second quarter saw three combined turnovers between the two teams, but no points were scored. The third quarter looked to also be scoreless, but on 2nd-and-15 from near midfield, Dixon hooked up with Wynn for a 52-yard touchdown. Seth Best’s point-after attempt failed, however, and the visitors led 13-7 after three.

The hosts trailed for exactly 97 seconds as three quarterback rushes from Figueroa covered 40 yards in four plays for the go-ahead touchdown. Wilmington, now trailing 14-13, failed to move the ball on the ensuing possession, but Lee gave WC another opportunity as the junior intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it to the ONU 40. Wilmington couldn’t take advantage, however, and the Polar Bears iced the game with a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive on the ground.

