Mulvihill leads county group on SW District football teams

Blanchester sophomore Michael Mulvihill was named the Division V Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year.

As selected by a media panel of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Mulvihill earned the honor after being named both the SBAAC National Division Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilmington’s first team selections in Division III were running back Thad Stuckey, offensive lineman Zeth Cowin, defensive lineman Darrick Perdue.

Second teamers for the Hurricane include kicker Jonathan Custis, linebacker Chase Pickard. Honorable mention Hurricane were Caydn Denniston, Josh Snell and Luke Achtermann.

Clinton-Massie’s first-teamers in Division IV were offensive lineman Owen Trick, linebacker Gavan Hunter while second-teamers were offensive lineman Adam Frisch and defensive back Keegan Lamb. Ean McGuinness was given honorable mention.

In addition to Mulvihill, Blanchester first team players on the Div. V teams were receiver Bryce Sipple, offensive lineman Chasen Allison; second-teamers were lineman Ty Goodwin. Dustin Trace and Cody Kidd were given honorable mention.

For East Clinton, also in Division V, Dameon Williams was second team in the offensive backfield while Glenn Peacock was given honorable mention.

Mulvihill, a 6-2, 196-pound linebacker, had 92 tackles, including 7 for loss, for Blanhester during the regular season. He also had 11 passing and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Sipple, a 6-1, 187-pound junior, had 377 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing and 436 yards and 8 touchdowns receiving. Allison was the top lineman on a BHS team that ran for more than 3,400 yards, 6.8 per carry average and 35 touchdowns in the first 10 games. Goodwin, a 6-1, 210-pound senior, and Kidd, a 5-11, 225-pound senior, joined Allison in leading the BHS line on both sides of the ball. Dustin Trace, a 5-11, 185-pound senior, had 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.

For Wilmington, Perdue, a 5-10, 300-pound senior defensive lineman, had 64 tackles, with 7 sacks. Nearly a third of his tackles were behind the line, 21.5 for loss. Stuckey, a 5-11, 173-pound senior, led WHS with 1,479 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. Cowin, a 6-5, 320-pound senior, had 44 pancake blocks as the top lineman on a run-heavy WHS offense.

Custis, a 6-1, 170-pound junior, was a special teams weapon for WHS with 3 field goals (long of 41) and 34-34 on extra points this season. Pickard, a 6-1, 200-pound senior linebacker, led WHS with 118 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Denniston, a 5-8, 178-pound junior, had 1,136 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground; Snell, a 5-10, 200-pound senior, had 120 tackles, 7 sacks and 13 for loss; and Achtermann, a 5-11, 218-pound sophomore, had 84 tackles, 7 sacks and 14 for loss this season.

For Clinton-Massie, Trick, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was first team All-Ohio last season and led the Falcons again up front. Hunter, a 5-9, 175-pound senior linebacker, was the top tackler on the Massie team with 98 through 10 games.

Frisch, a 6-0, 225-pound senior lineman, was one of the returning linemen this year on a Massie team that was decidedly more run-centric than years past. Lamb, a 5-9, 170-pound senior, had 49 tackles in the secondary while leading CMHS at quarterback.

McGuinness, a 5-11, 185-pound kicker, hit 30 extra points and 4 field goals during regular season play.

For East Clinton, Williams, a 6-1, 160-pound sophomore, had 559 return yards, 816 rushing yards and 203 receiving yards. He totaled 10 touchdowns while coming up with 50 tackles on defense.

Peacock, a 5-8, 149-pound junior, had 791 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns, 60 tackles and 3 interceptions.

BHS sophomore among 21 football players honored by OPSWA