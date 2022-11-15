Orcutt on NFL; A few worthy waiver wire pickups still out there

Well, we’ve have one good injury week and one bad one. We have a few injuries to navigate this week and the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars are on the bye in Week 11.

Let’s try to find some players for you to look at for this week and beyond in our waiver wire pickups.

RB Rachaad White (Buccaneers) (45% Rostered on Yahoo)

I have been telling you to pick up Rachaad White all season, hopefully you listened because after this week, I doubt he’s available in too many places. Last week he took over the backfield when Lenny Fournette got hurt and he had a 64% snap share and 22 carries for 105 yards. He had started earning more of a share of the backfield before Lenny was injured. There is no true report of Fournette’s injury as I am typing this but if he misses time, White could easily be a RB2 and even if Fournette doesn’t miss time you are looking at a Flex play from White.

RB Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) (24% Rostered on Yahoo)

Finally took over this backfield with 16 carries for 82 yards and a 56% snap share. Clyde Edwards-Helarie was relegated to a backup role. This is another player I have been telling you to stash. He will be a Flex play going forward. The only reason he won’t be a RB2 is because there are still several other mouths to feed in that backfield.

RB Gus Edwards (Ravens) (50% Rostered on Yahoo)

Gus “the bus” will have his flat tire (hamstring) repaired and ready to get on the field in Week 11. What will that role be? Who knows? In week 7 against Cleveland, he received a 36% snap share, and he carried the ball 16 times with 2 TDs. I wouldn’t trust him in Week 11, but I do want him on my roster.

RB Keaontay Ingram (Cardinal) (0% Rostered on Yahoo)

This was a late add as RB Eno Benjamin was released and with Darrel Williams on the IR, that leaves Ingram as the true handcuff to now 3-down back James Connor. Connor has a history and will more than likely miss games this season (already missed 4) and this catapults Ingram into a RB2

Other RBs that need to be rostered: Jeff Wilson (78%), Elijah Mitchell (58%) and Jaylen Warren (32%).

WR Christian Watson (Packers) (9% Rostered on Yahoo)

Last week I said to pick him and up and he received three TD passes and a 84% snap share. Right now, he slots in behind Allen Lazard as the WR2 on a Packers team with no WRs. If he has earned the trust of Rodgers and is a red zone threat, he is going to be worth owning.

WR Darius Slayton (Giants) (6% Rostered on Yahoo)

Last week I told you to pick up Slayton. He has been the leading pass catcher and redzone threat for the Giants. His snap share has gone up every week and was 80% last week. You need him on your team. He will be at least a Flex play or even a WR3.

WR Van Jefferson (Rams) (7% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well, we just found out that Pro-Bowl WR Cooper Kupp has a high-ankle sprain. He will miss some time, maybe he should sit out the rest of the season. This Rams team is hot garbage. If you want to invest in a Rams WR, I am leaning toward Van Jefferson. He hasn’t put up great numbers, but he did score last week, and they need WR help. Also look at Allen Robinson (62%) and Ben Skowronek (1%).

Stash and Hope: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (47% Rostered on Yahoo) Probably isn’t playing football until you are wearing your Santa Hats, but he may be usable on your playoff teams as he finds a home.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Kadarious Toney (Chiefs) (51%), Jahan Dotson (22%), and Donovan Peoples-Jones (35%)

TE Foster Moreau (Raiders) (17% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well Darren Waller is finally on IR, time to call on next man up. Step in Foster Moreau. Last week he saw 4 targets, caught 3 for 43 yards and a TD. He will slot into this Raiders offense and become a 10-12 week points per game TE

TE Trey McBride (Cardinals) (0% Rostered on Yahoo)

He hasn’t seen much action on a team that was using Zach Ertz as the primary TE. Now Ertz is done for the season and it is McBride’s time to shine.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Mike Gesicki (45%), Daniel Bellinger (1%), and Isaiah Likely (22%)

QB Matt Ryan (Colts) (11% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well, the Matt Ryan experiment in Indy has been up and down. This week it was back up as new head coach Jeff Saturday reinstated Ryan as the starter, and it worked out. 222 yards and TD, 38 rushing yards and a TD. Ride the Ryan express as long as you can.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints) (10% Rostered on Yahoo)

Saints QB Andy Dalton did his part to come in as the back up and be competitive. There are rumors that Winston will get the next start. Pick him up before that happens.

Stash and Hope Deshaun Watson: He can begin practicing before he can begin playing Week 13. The Browns will start him that week, if you don’t get him now, he won’t be there week 13.

I hope that I have helped you with your Waiver Wire decisions. You can find all of my work at: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

