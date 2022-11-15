11 coaches, players earn top SBAAC fall honors

Eleven Clinton County players and coaches received SBAAAC top honors for their accomplishments this fall.

Coaches of the year were East Clinton’s Sarah Sodini (volleyball), and the Clinton-Massie trio of Julia Madrigal (girls soccer), Phil Larrick (boys golf) and Julia Kirby (tennis).

Players of the year were Wilmington’s Caroline Diels (volleyball) and Katie Murphy (girls golf), Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill (football offense and defense player of year) and Leah Boegeman (tennis), East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine (volleyball) and Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed (boys golf) and Sydney Crowe (girls soccer).

In National Division football, Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill swept offensive and defensive player of the year honors, a rarity for any player let alone a sophomore. Jon Mulvihill of Blanchester was coach of the year.

First-team honors went to Blanchester’s Chasen Allison, Ty Goodwin, Cody Kidd, Bryce Sipple and Dustin Trace; and East Clinton’s Glenn Peacock and Dameon Williams.

Second teamers were East Clinton’s Adran Baker and Blanchester’s Carson Curless, Wyatt Oberle, Samuel Roush and Gabe Staehling.

Honorable mention was given to Denver Day of East Clinton, and Tristen Malone and Dyle Short of Blanchester.

In American Division football, Nick Osborne of Western Brown was coach of the year and Drew Novak of Western Brown was offensive player of the year. Jack Moore of New Richmond was defensive player of the year.

First team honors among county players were Adam Frisch, Gavan Hunter, Keegan Lamb, Owen Trick and Brighton Rodman of Clinton-Massie; Zeth Cowin, Darrick Perdue, Chase Pickard and Thad Stuckey of Wilmington.

Second teamers were Luke Achtermann and Josh Snell of Wilmington; and Brody Clutter, Gabe McDowell and Miles Theetge of Clinton-Massie.

Honorable mention was given to Logan Chesser and Brandon Updike of Clinton-Massie; and Jonathan Custis and Caydn Denniston of Wilmington.

In volleyball, Caroline Diels of Wilmington as the American Division co-player of the year along with Shelby Henry of New Richmond. Jeff Davis of New Richmond was coach of the year.

First team picks were Wilmington’s Brynn Bryant and Sydney McCord while second-team honors went to Wilmington’s Ashley Delph and Clinton-Massie’s Natalee Hillman.

Honorable mention was given to Kinsey Beam of Clinton-Massie.

In the National Division, Evanshine was player of the year with Sodini was coach of the year.

First-team players were Jordan Collom, Megan Tong and Kami Whiteaker of EC and Summer Schutte and Makayla Lanham of Blanchester.

Second-teamers were Lauren Runyon and Savannah Tolle of East Clinton.

Honorable mention went to Ainsley Whitaker of Blanchester.

In boys soccer, Cameron Kendrick of Batavia was player of the year and Erik Poggi of Batavia was coach of the year.

First-team players were Javen Carpenter, Gabe Muterspaw and Matt Zimmerman of Clinton-Massie, and Steven Collins and Jose Morales of Wilmington.

Second-teamers were Carter Amstutz, Wyatt Coblentz, Jarren Gale and Elias Scott of Clinton-Massie, and AJ Reagan and Bryce Vilvens of Wilmington.

Honorable mention went to Aven Patel of Wilmington.

In the National Division, Jaxson Marks of Georgetown was player of the year. Grant Loudon of GHS and Tim Pelletier of Williamsburg were co-coaches of the year.

In girls soccer, Crowe was player of the year and Madrigal coach of the year for Clinton-Massie.

First-team players were McKenna Branham, Aidan Eades, Ella Mefford and Kayla Wilson of CMHS along with Taylor Noszka of Wilmington.

Second-teamers were Marina Feldhaus, Vada Nesbit of Massie. Honorable mention went to Aeris McDaniel of Wilmington.

In cross country, Brayden Dill of Western Brown was runner of year while Chad Sexton was coach of the year in the American Division.

Henry Hildebrandt of Wilmington was a first team runner while Sam Burt of WHS was second team.

In the National Division, Clermont Northeastern’s Noah Bunting was runner of the year while Moe Cooper was coach of the year.

Drew Wyss of Blanchester was first team while East Clinton’s Dylan Arnold was second team.

In girls cross country, Goshen’s Peyton Dooloukas was runner of the year and New Richmond’s Doug Smiddy was coach of the year.

County first teamers in the American Division were Taylor Noszka and Madilyn Brausch from Wilmington and Malea Beam from Clinton-Massie. Wilmington’s Kennedy Moore was a second teamer.

In the National Division, Brady Sterbling of Bethel-Tate was runner of the year and Pam Taylor of BT was coach of the year.

Molly Seabaugh of East Clinton was the only county runner on first team while teammate Kaylyn Deaton was on the second team.

On the links, Clinton-Massie swept boys golf honors in the American Division with Andy Steed player of the year and Phil Larrick coach of the year.

First-team golfers were Dylan Cole and Devon Snyder of Wilmington and Owen Goodwin and Logan Miller of Clinton-Massie.

Second-teamers were Braydon Black and Tommy Halloran of Wilmington and Conner Stulz of Clinton-Massie.

In the National Division, Bethel-Tate had the golfer (Nick Mullen) and coach of the year (Brian Carter).

Nathan Ellis was first team while teammates Dakota Collom and Mitchell Ellis were both second-teamers.

On the girls side, Katie Murphy of Wilmington was the golfer of the year while Lisa Smith and Hillary Gatio of Goshen were co-coaches of the year.

Clinton-Massie had a trio of second teamers, Kaden Kimple, Charlotte Robinson and Stormie Stroud.

On the tennis courts, Julie Kirby of Clinton-Massie was the American Division coach of the year while Blanca Palafox of Goshen was player of the year.

First-teamers were Addison Swope, Brylie Green, Mikayla WOnderful, Elle Dunham and Noel Gasaway of Clinton-Massie.

Second team players were Chandni Sharma, Caroline Holliday and Bailey Wheeler of Wilmington, and Maria Jones and Lilly Logsdon of Clinton-Massie.

In the National Division, Leah Boegeman of Blanchester was the player of the year with Geoff Hyde of Georgetown coach of the yeasr.

Molly Seabaugh picked up her second first team honor (she also was first team in cross country) while Kailyn Mason of EC was a second team player.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_LOGO-4-county-1.jpg