WC men falter in second half of blowout loss

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin College built an 11-point halftime lead and held the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to two points in a 10-minute stretch in the second half to earn an 83-61 victory Thursday over the Quakers in non-conference action from the Spurlock Center.

The hosts finished the game 32-of-67 (47.8 percent) from the field including a 12-of-32 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Franklin won the rebounding battle 46-33 and held a 23-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

Wilmington shot decently from the field, making 26-of-65 (40.0 attempts), but struggled from three-point distance (2-of-17) and the free throw line (7-of-18).

Carter Crowe finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Wilmington was led by Jayden Lewis’s 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting while Abdul Kanu added 11 points.

Wilmington (2-1) hosts Kenyon College in the home-opener for the Quakers Saturday.

The Grizzlies (2-2), scored the first 12 points of the game to build an early lead. Wilmington High School graduate Collin Barker scored the Quakers first points of the game at the 17:18 mark as Lucas Doty found him for a three-pointer. Six points from Abdul Kanu helped fuel a WC run, with offensive putback by Obed Achirem making it 18-18 with 12:39 left in the half.

After a timeout, Crowe connected on his third three-pointer of the game on the next possession. That would be as close to leading as Wilmington would get the rest of the way. The Grizzlies led 47-36 at halftime and by as many as 31 points in the second half.