WILMINGTON — A short-handed Wilmington team lost to Kings 49-25 Friday afternoon in the season opener at Fred Summers Court.

Katie Murphy led the Hurricane with nine points. Caroline Diels added six while Ke’Asia Robinson and Aidynne Tippett had four each. Emma Adams scored two points.

Kings was led by kassidy Ingram who had 16 points.

The Knights led 24-3 after one quarter and 26-11 at halftime over the Hurricane. Wilmington trailed 38-16 after three quarters.