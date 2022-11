HILLSBORO — Blanchester opened its season Friday night with a 56-42 loss to Hillsboro in a non-league girls basketball game.

Madi Tipton led Blanchester with nine points. Torie Potts scored eight and Kaylee Coyle added seven.

The Ladycats trailed most of the way. It was 14-6 Hillsboro after one and 32-18 at halftime.

Blanchester cut the difference to seven in the third quarter but a late flourish by the Indians made it 45-30 at the end of three.