Heys earns second team All-America honors

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Simon Heys was 15th Saturday at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships.

Heys, who was fifth in the national championship race last season, clocked in with a 25:20.4 and earned second team All-America honors.

Heys wasn’t alone at the meet, as teammates Noah Tobin and George Rickett joined him at the national meet. It was the first time in program history, the men’s cross country team had multiple individuals compete at the national meet.

But the trio faced adverse winter weather conditions to run in. But they fought through it to finish the 8-kilometer course.

Tobin, running in his first national meets meet, placed 56th with a time of 25:47.8. The St. Mary’s, Ohio, native missed a top-40 and All-American finish by just over 10 seconds. Rickett, who returned for his fifth year, concluded his cross country career by crossing the finish line in 26:12.2 and in 121st place in a field of nearly 300 runners.