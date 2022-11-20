Massie wins it in fourth, takes consolation game 35-31

LEES CREEK — In a tight battle from the start, Clinton-Massie rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Fayetteville-Perry 35-31 Saturday in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament at East Clinton.

The win puts the Falcons at 1-1. The Rockets fall to 0-2.

McKenna Branham led the way for Clinton-Massie with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Faith Rosselot led the Rockets with 12 points, seven of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Clinton-Massie didn’t shoot free throws particularly well but made just enough in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

Hannah Bowman had five of her eight points in the fourth quarter, including the only three of the game on 15 attempts by the Falcons.

Branham added four points and Rylee Long scored three. Maddie Phipps scored two as Clinton-Massie scored 14 in the final period.

SUMMARY

Nov 19, 2022

Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 35 Fayetteville 31

F^5^8^8^10^^31

CM^9^6^6^14^^35

(31) FAYETTEVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thompson 1-1-0-3 Kleemeyer 0-0-2-2 Crawford 3-0-0-06 Rosselot 3-1-56-12 Reeves 0-0-0-0 Carlier 0-0-1-1 Thiel 0-0-0-0 Moore 0-0-0-0 Attinger 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 9-3-10/17-31

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 3-0-0-6 Pence 0-0-0-0 Phipps 2-0-0-04 Bowman 3-1-1-8 Branham 3-0-4-10 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Doyle 0-0-0-0 Long 1-0-1-3 Redman 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 14-1-6/14-35

FIELD GOALS: CM 14-47 (Davis 3-5, Redman 2-2)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 1-15

FREE THROWS: CM 6-14 (Branham 4-6)

REBOUNDS: CM-42 (Branham 7, Phipps 7, Bowman 7, Davis 6, Pence 5, Redman 4, Long 4, Doyle 1, Bayless 1)

ASSISTS: CM-9 (Pence 3 Long 2 Branham 2)

STEALS: CM-12 (Branham 4 Pence 2 Long 2 Bowman 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1 (Bowman)

TURNOVERS: 16