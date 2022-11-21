Second half outburst propels Astros 44-36

LEES CREEK — A big second half effort lifted East Clinton to a 44-36 win over Waynesville Saturday in the championship game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament.

The Astros (2-0) trailed 24-18 at halftime then outscored the Spartans 26-12 in the second half.

East Clinton made a concerted effort to be more aggressive on offense in the second half. Libby Evanshine drew three fouls in the third and Kami Whiteaker drew one. The result was a 6-for-8 performance at the free throw line in the third and a 7-for-10 performance in the fourth. Jordan Collom drew threw fouls in the fourth.

Evanshine scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the third while Collom had all six of her points in the fourth.

Kami Whiteaker had seven of her 13 points in the first period as the two teams went toe-to-toe with WHS leading 13-10.

Waynesville, and long-time coach Tim Gabbard, led by six at halftime.

But the Astros defense held the Spartans to three points in the third and the offense scored 13 as East Clinton took control of the game.

Though tight the rest of the way, the Astros were solid at the line and held on for the win.

Evanshine grabbed 15 rebounds while Collom had four assists and two steals.

SUMMARY

Nov. 19, 2022

Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 44, Waynesville 36

W^13^11^3^9^^36

EC^10^8^13^13^^44

(36) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Elliott 1-0-0-2 Whitaker 2-0-0-4 See 1-0-2-4 Berrey 4-3-0-11 Bailey 3-0-0-6 Stephenson 4-1-0-9 Cordery 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-4-2/8-36

(44) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-4-6 Tong 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 4-0-9-17 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Whiteaker 4-2-3-13 Jones 1-0-2-4 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 12-2-18/24-44

FIELD GOALS: EC (12-42) Whiteaker 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (2-13) Whiteaker 2-4

FREE THROWS: EC (18-24) Evanshine 9-12, Collom 4-5, Jones 2-2

REBOUNDS: EC-32 (Evanshine 15, Murphy 6, Whiteaker 4, Jones 4, Stonewall 2, Hadley 1

ASSISTS: EC-7 (Collom 4, Whiteaker 1, Murphy 1, Jones 1)

STEALS: EC-5 (Collom 2, Whiteaker 2, Murphy 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Collom, Jones)

TURNOVERS: EC-7

Jordan Collom | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecJCollom1119ec.jpg Jordan Collom | Elizabeth Clark Photo Jozie Jones | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecJJones1119ec.jpg Jozie Jones | Elizabeth Clark Photo Jayden Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecJMurphy1119ec.jpg Jayden Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo Libby Evanshine | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecLibby1119ec.jpg Libby Evanshine | Elizabeth Clark Photo Megan Tong | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecTong1119ec.jpg Megan Tong | Elizabeth Clark Photo The East Clinton girls basketball team won the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament Saturday at ECHS. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecteam1119sub.jpg The East Clinton girls basketball team won the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament Saturday at ECHS.

EC holds WHS to 3 in 3rd, goes on to win Craycraft title